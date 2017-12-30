 Pastor commits suicide in Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor commits suicide in Kaduna

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pastor of one of the Pentecostal churches in Ungwar Romi area of Kaduna state, identified as Samuel Hamza reportedly committed suicide.  According to eyewitnesses, he was hung himself on a tree and was found dangling by his neighbors on Friday night. Though the reason for the suicide is not known, but it was gathered that the Father […]

The post Pastor commits suicide in Kaduna appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.