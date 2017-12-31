Pogba urges misfiring Man Utd to ‘wake up’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Pogba urges misfiring Man Utd to 'wake up'
Vanguard
Paul Pogba has called on Manchester United to “wake up” after a third straight draw over the Christmas period saw them slip behind Chelsea in the Premier League table. Pogba. Draws against Leicester and Burnley either side of Christmas severely …
Incredible detail in Paul Scholes' post-retirement match against Man City shows why he'll always be a cut above
Paul Pogba is unfit and 'just strolling through games' for Manchester United, says Paul Scholes
Man Utd Legend Paul Scholes Holds Nothing Back in Criticism of 'Unfit' Paul Pogba
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!