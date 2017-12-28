 PDP can’t return to power in Ekiti, Nigeria- Fayemi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP can’t return to power in Ekiti, Nigeria- Fayemi

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday described the attempt being made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power in 2019 as a plot to continue to loot the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi made the statement while addressing newsmen at his Isan-Ekiti country home shortly after hosting APC leaders from across the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.