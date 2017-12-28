PDP can’t return to power in Ekiti, Nigeria- Fayemi
Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday described the attempt being made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power in 2019 as a plot to continue to loot the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayemi made the statement while addressing newsmen at his Isan-Ekiti country home shortly after hosting APC leaders from across the state.
