PDP chairmanship: Why we chose of Secondus – governors

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNORS under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday revealed that they overwhelmingly supported Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of the party because of his strength of character.

Prince Uche Secondus

At a victory Thanksgiving Service in honour of Secondus at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, the PDP governors lauded Secondu for standing for truth and ensuring that lay down rules were followed during party primaries and for his prophecy of a better future for the party.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said every governor testified how Secondus stood firm for the right thing to be done, adding that as Deputy National Chairman, Secondus rejected monetary considerations and always ensured promotion of the common good.

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the President and Governors decided on a consensus candidate.

“This position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of between N300 and N400”, Wike said on the occasion.

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade said he encountered Secondus when they had a major challenge in the delegates list of the party, noting that the former Deputy National Chairman insisted on correcting the illegality without inducement.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi said: “Secondus stood with me when the promise of man failed”, adding that all the governors turned their back on those who took money in the past and teamed with Wike in canvassing for Secondus because of his character and content.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu affirmed that the leadership of Secondus, would benefit the party, adding that, “We are prepared to go the whole route with Prince Uche Secondus. He will be an exemplary party leader in Africa”

Reiterating his promise to take the party to greater heights, the PDP chairman, Secondus said, “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise”

He said God used Governor Wike and his colleagues to bring the post to fruition.

