 PDP congratulates George Weah | Nigeria Today
PDP congratulates George Weah

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday congratulated the Liberian President-elect, George Weah on his victory in what it described as “keenly contested Presidential election.’’ A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, also congratulated all Liberians for a peaceful and successful transition. The peaceful transition according to the party is a testimony that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also on the African continent.

