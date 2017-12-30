PDP congratulates George Weah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday congratulated the Liberian President-elect, George Weah on his victory in what it described as “keenly contested Presidential election.’’ A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, also congratulated all Liberians for a peaceful and successful transition. The peaceful transition according to the party is a testimony that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also on the African continent.

