PDP Governors: Why We Supported Secondus for Chairmanship Post

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt



State governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have explained that they supported the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of the party because of his strength, character and honesty.

This came as Secondus prophesied that the new National Working Committee (NWC) would drive the party to win the 2019 elections.

The governors stated that Secondus as the then National Deputy Chairman stood for the truth and ensured that rules were adhered to during party primaries.

They spoke at the thanksgiving service in honour of Secondus at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said every governor gave testimony on how the national chairman stood firm for the right thing to be done.

He said as the then Deputy National Chairman, Secondus relegated monetary considerations and always ensured the promotion of PDP interests.

Wike said Secondus insisted on his emergence as PDP governorship candidate because he felt it was in the best interest of the party, even though other groups preferred an ethnic candidate.

He said: “This position is an opportunity to give Nigerians what they want. I can’t understand why people are suffering untold hardship. Imagine the fuel scarcity with people buying a litre of fuel between N300 and N400.”

Wike said Secondus emerged through a credible process where all candidates tested their popularity, adding that the governors and other stakeholders preferred Secondus because of his experience and track record.

“For the first time in the history of our party, we had an election to elect a national chairman. It was not like the case before where the president and governors decided on a consensus candidate,” Wike said.

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, said he encountered Secondus when they had a major challenge in the delegates list of the party, but that the former deputy national chairman insisted on correcting the illegality without inducement.

He said all the governors who worked for the emergence of the national chairman did so because of the unflinching support Secondus gave them in the past.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said: “Secondus stood with me when the promise of man failed.”

He said all the governors resolved to work with Wike in canvassing for Secondus because of his character and content. He said the governors turned their backs on those who took money in the past.

In his remarks, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the presence of mind of Secondus, which he said would be beneficial to the party.

He said: “We are prepared to go the whole route with Secondus. He will be an exemplary party leader in Africa.

In his speech, national chairman of the PDP, Secondus, said the PDP is poised to take over the leadership of the country.

He said: “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not, it is approved in heaven. You cannot do otherwise.”

While thanking God for his grace and blessing that delivered the position of the national chairman, Secondus said God used Wike and his colleagues to bring the post to fruition.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

