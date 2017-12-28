PDP speaks on Buhari’s son, Yusuf
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock over the accident involving son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf. The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday wished Yusuf speedy recovery. “PDP as a family received with shock the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf […]
