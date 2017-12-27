PENSION: Police get N340bn assets under management in 3 years – Vanguard
Vanguard
PENSION: Police get N340bn assets under management in 3 years
ABUJA—THE Nigeria Police Force Pension Funds, known otherwise as NPF Pensions, said it brought N340 billion assets under management between 2015 and 2017 and set aside the sum of N400 million as annual short term parliative for retirees through the …
