Peter Okoye, joins Olamide, others at Lagos music fiesta – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Peter Okoye, joins Olamide, others at Lagos music fiesta
Information Nigeria
Many people who have not seen Peter Okoye, formerly of PSquare, do a solo performance are having the opportunity as the annual musical show, One Lagos Fiesta, has unveiled him as one of the big artistes for the year. The event, otherwise called OLF …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!