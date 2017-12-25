 Petrol sells at N220 per litre in Katsina – Survey – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Petrol sells at N220 per litre in Katsina – Survey – Premium Times

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Petrol sells at N220 per litre in Katsina – Survey
Premium Times
The scarcity of petroleum products is biting harder in Katsina State as most independent marketers increase price of petrol to over N220 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. A survey conducted by NAN indicated that only the NNPC Mega station

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.