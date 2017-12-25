Petrol stations sell at N250/ltr – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Petrol stations sell at N250/ltr
Daily Trust
By By Simon E. Sunday (Abuja), Lami Sadiq (Jos) Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos) | Publish Date: Dec 25 2017 4:00AM…transport fares soar. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes). Petrol stations sell at N250/ltr. The price per litre of …
Fuel scarcity bites harder in Lagos, Ibadan, Ondo, Abuja
24 hours to Christmas: Prices soar, fuel crisis worsens nationwide
Return Of The Jerrycan Syndicate
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!