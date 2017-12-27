Petroleum explorationists’ body gets new president – The Punch
|
Petroleum explorationists' body gets new president
The Punch
The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists has announced the election of Mr. Andrew Ejayeriese as its new president following the end of the tenure of Mr. Abiodun Adesanya. NAPE said in a statement that Ejayeriese was sworn in as the 40th …
