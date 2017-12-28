Petroleum Ministry speaks on ‘secret memo’ sent to Buhari by Kachikwu
Ministry of Petroleum Resources has reacted to report on social media of a purported memo by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to President Muhammadu Buhari on the fuel crises. Idang Alibi, Director of Press, in the ministry in a statement said the message and its content is false. He […]
Petroleum Ministry speaks on ‘secret memo’ sent to Buhari by Kachikwu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!