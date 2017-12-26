 Photo: Meet MD Of Energy Company That Sells Fuel At N143/Litre Across Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Meet MD Of Energy Company That Sells Fuel At N143/Litre Across Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user, Engr. Ngozi Egbuciem has identified Bovas and Company Limited as the only oil marketer still selling petrol below the N145/litre pump price set by government. In a post on her Facebook wall, the 1995 Chemical Engineering graduate of University of Lagos singled out Bovas’s Managing Director, Mrs Victoria A. Samson for praise.…

The post Photo: Meet MD Of Energy Company That Sells Fuel At N143/Litre Across Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.