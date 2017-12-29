Photo of the Day! Patience Jonathan Christmas Attire Compared To A White Rooster
Former first lady Patience Jonathan Christmas attire has been compared to a white rooster online..Nigerians There is God oooo.
The post Photo of the Day! Patience Jonathan Christmas Attire Compared To A White Rooster appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!