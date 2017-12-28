PHOTOS: Dele Momodu’s wife marks 50th birthday in style – TheCable
|
Information Nigeria
|
PHOTOS: Dele Momodu's wife marks 50th birthday in style
TheCable
Mobolaji Abiodun, wife of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, celebrated her 50th birthday on the eve of Christmas. She marked her birthday with families, friends and well-wishers at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Ibikunle Amosun, Aremo …
Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu's wife, Mobolaji Abiodun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!