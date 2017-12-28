 Photos: Donald Duke Storms Calabar Carnival With Monster Bike | Nigeria Today
Photos: Donald Duke Storms Calabar Carnival With Monster Bike

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and his wife, Oneri were the cynosure of all eyes Wednesday at the Calabar Festival. Actually, they were not. It was a monster bike that the couple rode on that attracted all the attention. Looking like something from an alien movie, the bike was their choice ride…

