 Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu’s wife, Mobolaji Abiodun – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu’s wife, Mobolaji Abiodun – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu's wife, Mobolaji Abiodun
Information Nigeria
Mrs Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu, wife of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Lagos. The party which held at the prestigious Civic Centre in Victoria Island was graced by many eminent personalities led by the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.