Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu’s wife, Mobolaji Abiodun – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Photos from the 50th birthday celebration of Dele Momodu's wife, Mobolaji Abiodun

Information Nigeria

Mrs Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu, wife of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Lagos. The party which held at the prestigious Civic Centre in Victoria Island was graced by many eminent personalities led by the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

