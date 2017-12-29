Photos: Geosteady dines with fans

By Our Reporter

Geasteady offered his fans a rare opportunity to dine with him in a special all-VIP concert dubbed “Dine with Geosteady” that was held at Protea hotel on Thursday evening.

Doors opened as early as 7pm and revelers started trickling in. At around 9pm, comedian Ronnie McVex, the evening’s host took over the stage and started warming up the audience with light humour.

He later introduced the man of the evening, Geosteady who kicked off by sharing his music journey with the fans who had already settled in their seats.

This was followed by an invitation to dinner with Geosteady leading his fans for the sumptuous meal. With dinner served and the body now well fed, it was now turn to feed the soul.

Alongside his band, Geosteady took over the stage to give fans an acoustic experience in an interactive show. He performed several of his famous songs which included Nawuuma, Apaana, African Baibe, Same way, Owooma, Ndiwamululu, and Tokendeeza among others. The show went on till midnight.

Meanwhile, there was a cameo appearance by musician turned MP Bobi Wine.

Here are some photos from the event:

