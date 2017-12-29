 Photos: Gov Ayade Stuns Spectators With Scorpion Bike At Calabar Carnival | Nigeria Today
Photos: Gov Ayade Stuns Spectators With Scorpion Bike At Calabar Carnival

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Calabar Bikers Parade, an integral part of the globally-popular Calabar Carnival, has continued to provide perhaps the best spectacle of the carnival since it was added to the programme in 2015. At the third edition of the Bikers Parade on Thursday, Gov Ben Ayade and his wife stunned spectators with a monster scorpion-shaped bike,…

