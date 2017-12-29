Photos: Gov Ayade Stuns Spectators With Scorpion Bike At Calabar Carnival
The Calabar Bikers Parade, an integral part of the globally-popular Calabar Carnival, has continued to provide perhaps the best spectacle of the carnival since it was added to the programme in 2015. At the third edition of the Bikers Parade on Thursday, Gov Ben Ayade and his wife stunned spectators with a monster scorpion-shaped bike,…
The post Photos: Gov Ayade Stuns Spectators With Scorpion Bike At Calabar Carnival appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!