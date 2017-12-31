Photos: Muslim faithful pray to usher in new year
Dozens of Muslim faithful from the Ya Lateef Islamic Society on Sunday during concluded forty-days of Muslim fasting to usher members into the new year in Ibafo land, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria.
The post Photos: Muslim faithful pray to usher in new year appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Related
Comments
Be the First to Comment!