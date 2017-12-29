 PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Beat NSE Year End Closing Gong – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Beat NSE Year End Closing Gong – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

PHOTOS: Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Beat NSE Year End Closing Gong
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Popular Nigerian movie actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, were given the honour to beat the year end closing gong on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, December 29, 2017. The duo, who are husband and wife, were received by a top

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.