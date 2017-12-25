 Photos: Osinbajo, Kachikwu Visit Filling Stations In Lagos On Christmas Day | Nigeria Today
Photos: Osinbajo, Kachikwu Visit Filling Stations In Lagos On Christmas Day

To sympathise with Nigerians on their plight with fuel scarcity crisis in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu visited some filling stations in the Apapa area of Lagos on Christmas Day. This is after he visited an Oando Filling Station in Lekki and a Heyden…

