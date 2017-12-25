PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Kachukwu visit petrol stations in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made a surprise visit to two petrol stations where he engaged with motorists who have been on queue for hours to buy the products on Sunday evening. Accompanied by Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources the VP stopped first at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged with citizens in queues and staff of the station. He went pump by pump to get insight on people’s experience, especially the wait time.

