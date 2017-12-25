Nigeria Says It’s Solving Issue That Led to Christmas Gas Queues – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Nigeria Says It's Solving Issue That Led to Christmas Gas Queues
Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made a surprise Christmas Eve visit to petrol stations in the commercial hub Lagos, where motorists had been queuing for hours as the nation grappled with a fuel crisis. The government and the Nigerian National …
