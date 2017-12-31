Photos: Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala At Kenneth Omeruo’s Wedding

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala was at the traditional marriage ceremony of Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo which held yesterday, December 30 in Enugu. She shared photos of the event on social media. See pictures below:

The post Photos: Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala At Kenneth Omeruo’s Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

