Plateau United resume training tomorrow – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Plateau United resume training tomorrow
Daily Trust
The Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United football club of Jos would resume training tomorrow after celebrating the Yuletide. The team went for the Christmas celebration after Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state …
Plateau United Resume For Pre-season Programme Thursday After Xmas Break
Technical director 'Coach Bros' Ahmed Ibrahim vows Plateau United will shine in CAF Champions League
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!