 Plateau United resume training tomorrow – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau United resume training tomorrow – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Plateau United resume training tomorrow
Daily Trust
The Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United football club of Jos would resume training tomorrow after celebrating the Yuletide. The team went for the Christmas celebration after Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
Plateau United Resume For Pre-season Programme Thursday After Xmas BreakComplete Sports Nigeria
Technical director 'Coach Bros' Ahmed Ibrahim vows Plateau United will shine in CAF Champions LeagueSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.