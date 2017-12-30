Please Pray For Yusuf Buhari’s Quick Recovery – Ajimobi Begs Nigerians
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the first family, particularly for the quick recovery of President Buhari’s son, Yusuf. This appeal was made in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, made available to newsmen in Ibadan. Yusuf was on Tuesday involved in a bike…
The post Please Pray For Yusuf Buhari’s Quick Recovery – Ajimobi Begs Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!