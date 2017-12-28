PMB Meets Suspended Rep Member, Abdulmumini Jubrin

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari meets suspended House of Rep. member Abdulmumini Jubrin at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, Thursday 28/12/17.

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former chairman of the Appropriation Committee, has been on suspension by the Federal House of Representatives for 180 legislative days.

The lawmaker had on July 21, a day after he was eased out as chairman of the powerful committee, sparked one of the biggest parliamentary scandals over budget padding.

Details of what transpired and discussed are still sketchy at this time.

More Details Later…