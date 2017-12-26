PMB To Inaugurate International Conferernce On Restoration Of Lake Chad – Leadership Newspapers
PMB To Inaugurate International Conferernce On Restoration Of Lake Chad
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the hosting by Nigeria of an international conference on saving the Lake Chad. The conference is to revitalize the basin's ecosystem for sustainable livelihood, security and development. According to a statement …
Nigeria to Host International Conference on Lake Chad
