 Gunmen raid Maina’s house, handcuff guard – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen raid Maina’s house, handcuff guard – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Gunmen raid Maina's house, handcuff guard
The Punch
Gunmen on Christmas Eve (Sunday) raided the Kaduna home of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. The gunmen were allegedly said to be in search of cash and ammunition in the house. Residents of Kano
Suspected gunmen raid Maina's Kaduna homeNew Telegraph Newspaper
Police confirm raid on Maina's house, handcuff of security guard by gunmenVanguard
Gunmen abduct Maina's securityDaily Trust
Leadership Newspapers –Nigeria Master Web –TheCable
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.