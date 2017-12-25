Gunmen raid Maina’s house, handcuff guard – The Punch
|
|
Gunmen raid Maina's house, handcuff guard
Gunmen on Christmas Eve (Sunday) raided the Kaduna home of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. The gunmen were allegedly said to be in search of cash and ammunition in the house. Residents of Kano …
