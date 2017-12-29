 Police deny knowledge of ‘attack’ on Douglas’ home – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Police deny knowledge of ‘attack’ on Douglas’ home – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 29, 2017


Independent Newspapers Limited

Police deny knowledge of 'attack' on Douglas' home
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa State Police Command has denied receiving calls on alleged gunmen attack at Okoroba in Nembe Local Government. Spokesperson Asinim Butswat yesterday told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)that the command was unaware of the incident. Some residents
