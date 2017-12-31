 Police commissioner pleased with ongoing police operations this festive – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police commissioner pleased with ongoing police operations this festive – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Police commissioner pleased with ongoing police operations this festive
Eyewitness News
Khehla Sitole has led a delegation from his office which visited five provinces since the beginning of the festive season to ensure that law and order is prevailing this season. Eastern Cape police conducting festive season operations. Picture: SAPS
Police plea for 'responsible' celebrations on NYETimes LIVE
Police commissioner urges 'responsible' New Year's Eve celebrationsNews24

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.