 Police responds to Praiz’s allegation of harassment | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police responds to Praiz’s allegation of harassment

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Lagos State Police command, Monday denied claims by musician Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, that he was harassed by the policemen on duty. Praiz had alleged on social media that he was harassed by operatives of the command. Reacting, the command’s spokesperson, SP Chike Oti said the musician was blackmailing the force. He […]

Police responds to Praiz’s allegation of harassment

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.