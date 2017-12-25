Police Sergeant Dismissed Over Alleged Killing Of Civilian – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Police Sergeant Dismissed Over Alleged Killing Of Civilian
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lokoja – One Akpa James, a Sergeant serving with the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has been dismissed over alleged killing of one Ohimi Ojima in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State. William Aya, police spokesman for the State …
Policeman dismissed over alleged killing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!