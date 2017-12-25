 Police Sergeant Dismissed Over Alleged Killing Of Civilian – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Police Sergeant Dismissed Over Alleged Killing Of Civilian – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Police Sergeant Dismissed Over Alleged Killing Of Civilian
Lokoja – One Akpa James, a Sergeant serving with the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has been dismissed over alleged killing of one Ohimi Ojima in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State. William Aya, police spokesman for the State
