 Police to arrest, prosecute vendors of police uniforms – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 27, 2017


CHANNELS TELEVISION

WorldStage
The Nigeria Police Force said that it would arrest and prosecute anyone caught selling police uniforms in the open market. Some Inspectors and rank and file said they have obtained their uniforms from the open market. The Force Public Relations Officer
