Policeman Guns Down Colleague In Christmas Day Shoot Out With Cultists

A policeman attached to the Bayelsea State Police Command was on Christmas Day shot dead by a colleague as their police patrol vehicle came under fire from suspected cultists. According to Premium Times, the suspected cultists had been feasting in the Obele area of Ovom in Yenagoa when the festivities degenerated into a supremacy battle…

