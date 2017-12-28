 Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues – The Punch

Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues
A Police officer shot dead his boss before injuring his two colleagues at Southeast Kenya's Makueni County, the Police said Thursday. The suspect is on the run after the incident, in which he shot dead the local deputy Officer Commanding Station
Kenya: Officer Who Went Berserk, Killing OCS Found Hiding in ThicketAllAfrica.com
Kenyan policeman guns down superior, injures colleaguesTheCable
Man hunt launched for killer police who shot colleaguesNairobi News
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Xinhua –Daily Nation –The Star, Kenya
all 21 news articles »

