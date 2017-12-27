 Christmas Day bloodbath: Policeman, 5 others killed in Cross River communal clash – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Christmas Day bloodbath: Policeman, 5 others killed in Cross River communal clash – Vanguard

Christmas Day bloodbath: Policeman, 5 others killed in Cross River communal clash
Vanguard
CALABAR—A policeman and five other persons were killed in an inter-communal conflict between the villages of Uyangha and Ojor on Christmas Day in Cross River State. Report from the area, located 50 kilometres away from Calabar, said trouble had been
