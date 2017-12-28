Poll: 2017 worse than 2016 for most Kenyans – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Standard
Poll: 2017 worse than 2016 for most Kenyans
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Majority of Kenyans are of the opinion that 2017 was an extremely difficult year with the high cost of living being cited as the greatest challenge. The Year End survey carried out by research firm Trends & Insights For Africa – TIFA indicate that 75 …
