 Pope’s Christmas message seeks peace in Jerusalem – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope’s Christmas message seeks peace in Jerusalem – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Pope's Christmas message seeks peace in Jerusalem
Vanguard
Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas address on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem and highlighted the plight of children scarred by conflict, having earlier urged the world's Catholics not to ignore the conditions migrants face. Pope Francis
Pope Francis's Christmas Message Seeks Peace In JerusalemNDTV
Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the worldNews24
Urbi et Orbi: Pope calls for peace for JerusalemBBC News
USA TODAY –Telegraph.co.uk –NPR –NBCNews.com
all 490 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.