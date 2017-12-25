 Popular Actress receives Engagement Ring as Christmas Gift | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Actress receives Engagement Ring as Christmas Gift

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Actress receives Engagement Ring as Christmas Gift

It is a Rosy Christmas period for popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri. She received a ring as Christmas gift.

Ruth took to her instagram page to share the news of her engagement that happened exactly at 12:15a.m christmas morning.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

She also praised the ‘mysterious’ with sweet words. She kept the guy away from social media.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.