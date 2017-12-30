 Popular Channels TV’s Anchor Weds In Lagos| Photos – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment


Popular Channel TV's presenter and co-host of award-winning political talkshow, Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun has finally gotten married in Lagos. Channels' reporter, Maupe Ogun has tied the knot today with her Cinematographer lover, Bamidele Mohammed

