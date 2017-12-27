Poverty eradication, new educational orientation & school for life – Vanguard



Vanguard Poverty eradication, new educational orientation & school for life

Vanguard

On December 9 this year, I was at the Gregory University Uturu, GUU, Abia State at the second Convocation Ceremony of the young tertiary institution. I listened to several academic speeches but was thoroughly impressed by the Convocation lecture …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

