Poverty eradication, new educational orientation & school for life – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Poverty eradication, new educational orientation & school for life
Vanguard
On December 9 this year, I was at the Gregory University Uturu, GUU, Abia State at the second Convocation Ceremony of the young tertiary institution. I listened to several academic speeches but was thoroughly impressed by the Convocation lecture …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!