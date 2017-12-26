PR: Appics: the Next Generation Social App That Turns Likes into Currency

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

APPICS is a next generation, reward-based social media application that runs on top of the Steem blockchain, enabling people from around the globe to connect and allowing all participants to benefit.

THE VISION

Social media users spend many hours per day creating, sharing and viewing content – but they don’t earn anything from it.

APPICS aims to give people back their return-on-investment and rewards its users by turning “likes” into currency!

This concept, also known as “Proof of brain” has already been proven functional and successful on the blockchain-based blogging platform Steemit.com.

APPICS is the very first Smart Media Token based on the Steem blockchain and was created in full cooperation with Steemit Inc.

APPICS will provide one of the first mainstream appealing gateways to the world of cryptocurrencies for average social media users by offering an application that is intuitive to use and requires no previous knowledge about blockchain technology.

With the APPICS app users can earn digital tokens by creating and curating content. It’s as easy as posting a picture on any other social media platform – but with APPICS you get rewarded for it!

You can watch the official APPICS video here.

THE CONCEPT / THE APP

APPICS is based on a decentralized contribution-reward-system powered by the Steem blockchain and its native token is the APPICS coin (XAP) which returns the created value back to its source – namely the creators and curators of the network.

Rewards are attached to “likes” and by creating or recognizing the value of content all participants get a fair share of the reward-pool.

Within the application, there will be 15 different categories of content – ranging from art to sports to lifestyle and more. Each category has a representative in the field, an experienced social media user who has built a reputation and audience on other social platforms, namely a social media influencer. APPICS utilizes their power by integrating them into the platform as category judges. The influencer’s “like“ will have a large weight on the rewards due to frozen funds being put into their account wallets. They will be able to judge content and give advice within their specialized category and act as a moderator, filtering valuable content as well as bringing their existing audience to APPICS, allowing them to benefit as well.

But of course APPICS also enables newcomers to become an influencer themselves, by being the early adopters of a new social media revolution.

APPICS combines social media and rewards, cryptocurrency and mass adaption, income and passion!

THE TEAM

The APPICS team bridges the gap between the crypto-world and mainstream.

The APPICS founders are also the founders of a global digital marketing agency, and have been trading, programming and mining cryptocurrencies since 2011.This way, they combine their expertise, strategies, tools and global partners with the crypto-space. The APPICS team knows what it takes to introduce the average social media user to the crypto-world, and enable them to benefit effortlessly.

INVESTMENT INFORMATION

The APPICS Pre Sale starts on December 26. It gives early investors the unique opportunity to secure themselves XAP tokens with an exclusive 20% discount.

To join the pre-sale, visit www.appics.com.

Minimum investment for the pre sale is $10k.

The pre sale will run for 4 weeks, and the main ICO will start early 2018, where participants will be able to invest with a much lower minimum amount.

Accepted currencies for the Pre Sale are:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Steem and Steem Dollar.

BOUNTY PROGRAM

The APPICS Bounty Program enables users to earn free XAP tokens in return for spreading the word about APPICS.

There will be several tasks for the bounty program, including:

– Posting about APPICS on Social Media like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit …

– Posting about APPICS on Bitcointalk

– Posting about APPICS on Telegram

– Sharing a video about APPICS on YouTube

– Writing an article about APPICS

– Translating APPICS texts like website, whitepaper and articles

Detailed information about the Bounty Program and how to join can be found on www.appics.com.

For more information or any questions please visit www.appics.com and join us on

Telegram – https://t.me/appics_official

Slack – https://appics.herokuapp.com/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/appics.official/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/appics.official

or send an email to [email protected].

Supporting Link

www.appics.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Appics: the Next Generation Social App That Turns Likes into Currency appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

