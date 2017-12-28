PR: EtherZero — a Revolutionary Ethereum Hard Fork, Forking on 19th Jan 2018

Although there are many bitcoin fork outside, there are only few Ethereum fork on the way. The two already announced Ethereum fork had some trouble with its fork height and changes several time, which lead to a result that many trade platform’ trust has been lost.

However, this time, a new Ethereum hard fork, EtherZero, wish to change the current situation , it may become the most successful Ethereum hard fork that the history has ever had.

So now let’s find out together what the EtherZero really is and what on earth outstanding charateristics they have:

Important things comes first:

Fork height: 4936270 block

Time: Jan 19th 2018 GMT 19:00-21:00

Allocation: Total supply is about 116 million ETZ

Each ETH distributes 1 ETZ

Reserve 20 million ETZ for subsequent development

Newly increased: about 6 million ETZ per year (about 5% inflation and declining year by year)

About the team:

Currently EtherZero team is made up by 20 people, these people are from different country, also we are cooperating with many famous DAPP development workshops from India and East Europe, most of our team member are professional DAPP developers, although we are not famous for now, the techniques are no questioning here.

Innovation point:

You may be curious about the masternode sytem, here is a more specific explanation of it:

Our idea is to improve and stabilize the market value of ETZ, and we are trying to get ETZ’s market value at 10% of the Ethereum in the short term. The masternode can benefit more cash users. We expect the initial access node to be 10 thousand ETZ, 45% of the rewards to the miners, 45% to the masternodes, and 10% to the self-governing communities.

If EtherZero made its market value up to 10% of the Ethereum, the unit price would reach 70 US dollars theoretically. We welcome those who are interested to join EtherZero node system.

Developer friendly:

Based on the DAPP in the Ethereum, the deployment of the ETZ chain can be completed after a few changes. The ETZ team will give a detailed technical change plan in the future.

Road map:

We are also sincerely inviting those who has resource superiority to join our team , or our EtherZero foundation. Let’s work together to make a career. For the outstanding contributors, we will give ETZ gifts generously later.

Besides, EtherZero team also warmly welcome those big merchants and board game companys who wish to cooperate. Don’t miss the chance to see how great EtherZero are!

