PR: VR Okoin – New Partnership with District 7 and New Year Promo “+50% Free Tokens”

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

OKOIN: New Partnership with District 7 and New Year Promo “+50% Free Tokens”

The OKOIN Project is launching a New Year promo: +50% free tokens on a purchase of 1 ETH or more. The promo is effective from December 26, 2017 until January 7, 2018. Bonus tokens are credited automatically by the smart contract.

OKOIN is the world’s first project to create an independent decentralized system for distributing adult services and content, and is run by the VR Technology company. The main distinguishing feature of the project is that it is protected against regulation by national governments, and all goods and services can be purchased 100% anonymously with OKOIN tokens. With OKOIN, 18+ content is made available even in countries where the adult industry is banned or subject to strict limitations.

As of December 22, 2017, VR Technology entered into a partnership agreement with the company District 7, the largest representative of the adult industry in the virtual reality platform Decentraland. This strategic partnership will help increase sales of VR OKO virtual reality headsets, and ensure that the OKOIN token is stable and in high demand.

VR OKO is a virtual reality headset created by VR Technology to watch interactive 18+ movies. While watching a movie, the users can select the viewpoints, camera angles and zoom themselves, allowing for a truly unique viewing experience. At present, the VR OKO video catalogue includes 500+ movies in 40 genres. Nine adult studios have currently signed an agreement to cooperate with VR Technology to promote this line of business.

During an ICO launched on December 14, 2017, the OKOIN project drew $18 million in the first week only. The strategic partnership with the Decentralized project, which drew $24 million within 35 seconds of the launch of the ICO, and the growing popularity of VR OKO headsets suggests that the campaign will surpass the $20 million milestone by the end of 2017.

Starting from December 25, 2017 the OKOIN token’s value has reached $2.7. After January 14, 2018, the price of the token will be regulated by stock transactions.

OKOIN Project’s Official Website – https://okoin.io/?utm_source=bitcoincom&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=web

VR Technology’s Official Website – https://vrtechnology.cz

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://okoin.io/

