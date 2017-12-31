Presidency Defends Buhari’s Controversial Board Appointments – “List Was Compiled In 2015”

The Presidency on Saturday said there was nothing “scandalous or extraordinary” in the inclusion of the names of some dead persons in the list of appointments into boards of some agencies released by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the list had been prepared over two years ago and nobody could stop some of those included on the list from dying between then and now.

Shehu’s said this in reaction to the outcry over the inclusion of at least four dead persons in the list of appointees.

He said the list dates back to 2015 when Buhari asked the state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forward names for appointments.

His words: “There is nothing scandalous or extraordinary about what has happened.” “This list is a historical list. It dates back to 2015. The President asked all state chapters of the APC to forward 50 names for appointments to the SGF through the national headquarters of the party. “The then SGF, Babachir Lawal, presented the report in October 2016, one year after he was commissioned. “The report was disputed by state governors who said they were not carried along or the list was not representative enough. “So, the President constituted a new panel chaired by the Vice President. The panel has some governors and some leaders of the party as members. They were asked to go and review the list. “The panel did its work and turned in its report early in 2017. The President had his health challenges during that period. “Now that he is back and strong, he asked the SGF to go and release the list. So the new SGF did what he was asked to do.”

