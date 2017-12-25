 Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged involvement in removal of Kano APC chairman | Nigeria Today
Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged involvement in removal of Kano APC chairman

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has spoken concerning an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the removal of Umar Haruna Doguwa as Chairman of the Kano State All Progressives Congress, APC. Reacting to the allegation by a political support group, Concerned Members of the APC, Presidential spokesman Malam Garba Shehu warned the warring parties to leave Buhari […]

