President Buhari appointed 3 dead people not 1 into agencies and boards, FFK and other Nigerians react

Earlier today, we reported that late Senator Francis Okpozo’s niece took to Instagram, to cry out over her late uncle’s appointment by President Buhari one year after his death. However Twitter user @i_am_anomeli, took to the platform to announce that President Buhari reportedly appointed three dead people into agencies and boards, sharing proofs to back […]

The post President Buhari appointed 3 dead people not 1 into agencies and boards, FFK and other Nigerians react appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

